Advertisement

CSI baseball takes series finale against Salt Lake

The win gives the Golden Eagles a series split
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Salt Lake Community College scored four runs in the top of the first inning; but once Andrew Baughn touched the mound, the Bruins couldn’t muster up anything more.

CSI scored six unanswered while Baughn shut down the Bruins to win 6-4.

Baughn threw 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball. The freshman only allowed two hits, had no walks and struck out eight hitters.

Zach Schmidt went 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Golden Eagles. Zack Petersen, Briggs Newman and Noah Hennings also had two hits.

The team will host Utah State Club Baseball in a doubleheader Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night. The cause of the fire hasn't yet...
House fire displaces four Jerome families
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

Latest News

Former Filer Wildcat Haven Jones wins best all-around at CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo. CSI’s...
Former Filer Wildcat Haven Jones wins best all-around at CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo
The Vikings hosted the Hornets Tuesday night in Hazelton for a big conference game with playoff...
Canyon Conference releases names of top basketball players for 2020-21 season
Canyon Conference selections
Dietrich's Brady Power takes the jumper and makes the basket in the Blue Devils' win.
Power named Sawtooth Conference MVP