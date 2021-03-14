CSI baseball takes series finale against Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Salt Lake Community College scored four runs in the top of the first inning; but once Andrew Baughn touched the mound, the Bruins couldn’t muster up anything more.

CSI scored six unanswered while Baughn shut down the Bruins to win 6-4.

Baughn threw 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball. The freshman only allowed two hits, had no walks and struck out eight hitters.

Zach Schmidt went 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Golden Eagles. Zack Petersen, Briggs Newman and Noah Hennings also had two hits.

The team will host Utah State Club Baseball in a doubleheader Tuesday.

