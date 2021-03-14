Former Filer Wildcat Haven Jones wins best all-around at CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Haven Jones, a former Filer High School athlete and current Idaho State Bengal, won the Women’s all-around title at the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo.

CSI’s Chett Dietz won the Bareback Riding division.

Golden Eagles Mike Miller and Nick Joyce won the Team Roping contest.

Final team standings will be available after an audit from the National Office, according to CSI Head Coach Steve Birnie.

