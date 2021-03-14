Advertisement

Former Filer Wildcat Haven Jones wins best all-around at CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo

CSI’s Chett Dietz won the Bareback Riding division
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Haven Jones, a former Filer High School athlete and current Idaho State Bengal, won the Women’s all-around title at the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo.

CSI’s Chett Dietz won the Bareback Riding division.

Golden Eagles Mike Miller and Nick Joyce won the Team Roping contest.

Final team standings will be available after an audit from the National Office, according to CSI Head Coach Steve Birnie.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night. The cause of the fire hasn't yet...
House fire displaces four Jerome families
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

Latest News

CSI baseball takes series finale against Salt Lake. The win gives the Golden Eagles a series...
CSI baseball takes series finale against Salt Lake
The Vikings hosted the Hornets Tuesday night in Hazelton for a big conference game with playoff...
Canyon Conference releases names of top basketball players for 2020-21 season
Canyon Conference selections
Dietrich's Brady Power takes the jumper and makes the basket in the Blue Devils' win.
Power named Sawtooth Conference MVP