ISU wins Big Sky Championship in dominant fashion

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bengals are going to the Big Dance as they punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with the 84-49 win over Idaho, in the Big Sky Championship.

According to ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski, “it was unexpected. Not to win, but to win this way. We just came out on fire played exceptional defense on top of some very strong offense, and that we’re just we’re just happy to kind of see all come together.”

Estefania Ors led Idaho State with 21 points. Diaba Konate added 20.

ISU is tournament bound for the first time since 2012.

“From here on out, we just have to enjoy all these different moments, explained Sobolewski. “Yes, we want to go into the NCAA tournament and and come away with a postseason win, which rarely happens in our conference, I don’t ever remember it happening in my, my era and, you know, it’ll, it’ll be fun to see who we get paired up with.”

The Vandals finish the season at 17-7.

We asked former CSI player Finley Garnett on when the moment finally sunk in that’s she’s going “dancing” in San Antonio.

“When the confetti cannons went. During the game, it was kind of a weird game we didn’t expect to win by that much,” Garnett explained. “Once the confetti cannons went off, it was like, wow, we actually did it, that’s crazy.”

