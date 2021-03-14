Power named Sawtooth Conference MVP

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich High School senior Brady Power is the Sawtooth Conference Boys Basketball Most Valuable Player.

Power was one of the big reasons why Dietrich advanced to the 1A D-II state championship game. In the title game, he produced 26 points.

The Blue Devil scored 581 points this year, averaging 22.3 ppg and shot 50.1% overall. He scored 1,633 points as a 3-year varsity player, while averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.

Coach Wayne Dill had this to say, “he is a good shooter, but his strength is driving to the goal and taking the mid-range jump shot. By driving to the goal, he gets to shoot a lot of foul shots. He shot 74.7% from the line this year. Brady plays good defense. He contributes to the team in every way you can.”

Other Winners:

Co-O-POY Hunter Smith Carey Senior

Co-O-POY Carsn Perkes Richfield Sophomore

D-POY Manuel Cabrera Dietrich Senior

Coach Wayne Dill Dietrich

1st Team:

Rhys Dill Dietrich Senior

Breken Clarke Camas Junior

Dallin Parke Carey Senior

Jonathan Camarillo Hansen Senior

Eric Taylor Castleford Junior

2nd Team:

Jett Shaw Dietrich Junior

Clay Kent Richfield Sophomore

Dawson Kramer Camas Junior

Cody Power Dietrich Sophomore

Luke Dalton Richfield Sophomore

Honorable Mention:

Ethan Roland Castleford Sophomore

Tom Gibson Hansen Junior

Ashton Sparrow Carey Senior

Tristen Smith Camas Freshman

Hudson Lucero Richfield Sophomore

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.