Power named Sawtooth Conference MVP
The Blue Devil amassed 1,633 points in three years on varsity
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich High School senior Brady Power is the Sawtooth Conference Boys Basketball Most Valuable Player.
Power was one of the big reasons why Dietrich advanced to the 1A D-II state championship game. In the title game, he produced 26 points.
The Blue Devil scored 581 points this year, averaging 22.3 ppg and shot 50.1% overall. He scored 1,633 points as a 3-year varsity player, while averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.
Coach Wayne Dill had this to say, “he is a good shooter, but his strength is driving to the goal and taking the mid-range jump shot. By driving to the goal, he gets to shoot a lot of foul shots. He shot 74.7% from the line this year. Brady plays good defense. He contributes to the team in every way you can.”
Other Winners:
Co-O-POY Hunter Smith Carey Senior
Co-O-POY Carsn Perkes Richfield Sophomore
D-POY Manuel Cabrera Dietrich Senior
Coach Wayne Dill Dietrich
1st Team:
Rhys Dill Dietrich Senior
Breken Clarke Camas Junior
Dallin Parke Carey Senior
Jonathan Camarillo Hansen Senior
Eric Taylor Castleford Junior
2nd Team:
Jett Shaw Dietrich Junior
Clay Kent Richfield Sophomore
Dawson Kramer Camas Junior
Cody Power Dietrich Sophomore
Luke Dalton Richfield Sophomore
Honorable Mention:
Ethan Roland Castleford Sophomore
Tom Gibson Hansen Junior
Ashton Sparrow Carey Senior
Tristen Smith Camas Freshman
Hudson Lucero Richfield Sophomore
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.