St. Patrick’s Fun Run and Walk at Malad Gorge gets 486 participants

TUTTLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday marked the 31st edition of the St. Patrick’s Fun Run and Walk at Malad Gorge State Park.

The event, put on by the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, welcomed 486 people from as far as New Mexico to as close as Hagerman.

“We love that our name is out there and that people are recognizing us,” said Kris Pothier, the co-coordinator of the event.

Some went all out for the St. Patrick’s Day theme.

“Well, Irish know how to have fun for the first thing and second thing, it’s beautiful, the Chamber of Commerce is awesome in Hagerman,” said Hagerman resident Luanne Coates. “(They) Put this on, and it’s a great way to come up and enjoy our state park.”

Whether running a half marathon, walking 3.5 miles or just enjoying the food and vendors at the park, there is a lot that goes into putting on the event.

“As soon as we’re running this event, we’re starting to talk about what we’re going to do next year or what we have to do next year, so I think it’s year-round,” Pothier said. “You just have to keep planning.”

Pothier says the turnout was the best in a while, and people stayed to hang out at the park longer than normal.

“When we are able to do things like this and bring the people to the valley, we love having them here in the community,” Pothier said. “We love people seeing what we have to offer, and by doing these events, that’s what brings people here to see what we’ve got in Hagerman.”

“We enjoy being outside and walking and visiting and seeing all of our friends,” Coates said.

