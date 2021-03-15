Academic All-Star — Abigail Anderson

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Abigail Anderson from Twin Falls High School.

Abigail maintains a 4.0 GPA, is vice president of TFHS Key Club and is enrolled in or has completed multiple AP and Dual Credit courses. She worked with Twin Falls Kiwanis by cleaning trails and serving food at Oktoberfest.

She was actively involved in cross country and ran at state cross country. She has been varsity or top of junior varsity every year. She also participates in track. She was a part of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance for 2 years.

Some awards she has earned are a 4-year cross country plaque and various ribbons and medals for both cross country and track.

Her favorite subject is English, and she plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho and later Idaho State University to become an English college professor.

Congratulations Abigail Anderson, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

