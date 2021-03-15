Advertisement

Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy has been arrested after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall.

Bundy didn’t appear in the courtroom Monday because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters, some holding signs with slogans like “Ammon stands for truth” and others yelling misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bundy is representing himself in his trespassing case. He has previously said he doesn’t believe his actions at the Idaho Statehouse were illegal.

