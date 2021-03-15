Boise State selected to play in NIT

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State men’s basketball team has been selected to the National Invitation Tournament.

The No. 2 Broncos will face No. 3 SMU on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, televised on ESPN.

The Broncos have been selected to three of the last four NIT fields. They are making their seventh appearance in the NIT. Boise State is 4-6 all-time in the tournament.

The 2021 NIT is a 16-team tournament, with all games taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

First-round games will take place at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas, and the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The quarterfinals, semifinals, consolation and championship games will be played at Comerica Center.

The winner of Boise State and SMU will take on the winner of Memphis/Dayton. All four second-round games will take place March 25.

Boise State enters the tournament with an 18-8 record, finishing fourth in conference play. Colorado State is the other Mountain West team in the NIT.

Boise State is 5-6 all-time against SMU.

The Mustangs are 11-5 on the year and finished fourth in the American Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.