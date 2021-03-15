Advertisement

Boise State selected to play in NIT

Broncos to face SMU on Thursday
11 MAR 2021: The 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the...
11 MAR 2021: The 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography(Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography | Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State men’s basketball team has been selected to the National Invitation Tournament.

The No. 2 Broncos will face No. 3 SMU on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, televised on ESPN.

The Broncos have been selected to three of the last four NIT fields. They are making their seventh appearance in the NIT. Boise State is 4-6 all-time in the tournament.

The 2021 NIT is a 16-team tournament, with all games taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

First-round games will take place at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas, and the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The quarterfinals, semifinals, consolation and championship games will be played at Comerica Center.

The winner of Boise State and SMU will take on the winner of Memphis/Dayton. All four second-round games will take place March 25.

Boise State enters the tournament with an 18-8 record, finishing fourth in conference play. Colorado State is the other Mountain West team in the NIT.

Boise State is 5-6 all-time against SMU.

The Mustangs are 11-5 on the year and finished fourth in the American Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools
Guns in schools bill passes Idaho House
A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night. The cause of the fire hasn't yet...
House fire displaces four Jerome families
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder

Latest News

The Red Devils hosted the Lions in the 1A DI district tournament.
Snake River Conference names top basketball players of 2020-21 season
Local sports roundup
Idaho State poses with their Big Sky championship trophy and tickets punched.
ISU punches ticket to NCAA tournament
Idaho State cruised through the Big Sky Championship against in-state rival, Idaho.
ISU wins Big Sky Championship in dominant fashion