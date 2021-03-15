Cahoon, LeAnna Dee

ALBION—LeAnna Dee Cahoon, 57, of Albion, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

LeAnna was born on November 24, 1963, to Charles and Afton Crane. She married Ronnie Cahoon in the Twin Falls Temple on July 27, 2013. LeAnna was blessed with three beautiful children: two daughters, Christin Durham, and Kimberly Durham; and one son, Shane Durfee. Her marriage to Ronnie gained her two more children: Sherry (Mike) Lynes, and Jerry Cahoon. She was also blessed with four grandchildren.

LeAnna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed her many callings. LeAnna worked at Albertsons for 22 years in the service deli and formed many lifelong friendships there. She was a social butterfly at heart; she loved interacting with people and it was hard not to feel happy around her.

She enjoyed going to estate sales with her husband, Ron, always on the hunt for something unique. LeAnna had a knack for holiday decorating, especially Halloween. She loved to be outside with her hands in the dirt, or sitting on her front porch “zen”ing, as she called it.

Family brought so much joy to LeAnna, and no matter who you were to her, she made you feel like family. LeAnna had the most special bond with her grandkids; her heart was full whenever they were around.

LeAnna is survived by her husband, Ronnie; two children; two stepchildren; four grandkids; her brother, Chick (Virginia) Crane; her sisters, Janice (Virl) Brown, and Caren (Brent) Gines; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Afton Crane; her daughter, Christin Durham; her brother, Alan Crane; and nephew, Joel Gines.

The family would like to give special thanks to the EMTs and Quick Response teams that helped our beloved wife and mother.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, located at 889 Main St., in Albion, with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.