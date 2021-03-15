CSI rodeo competitors adjust to having a limited amount of family and friends in the stands for two day event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One hundred eighteen contestants from eleven different schools in Idaho, Utah, and Colorado came to the College of Southern Idaho this past week to compete at the 45 Annual Intercollegiate Rodeo. KMVT talked to some of the contestants to see what it was like competing this year with a limited amount of family and friends in the stands.

After a year off, competitors were excited to be at the Expo Center at CSI rodeo on Friday and Saturday. The rodeo was canceled last year at the very last minute due to COVID, which was hard on a lot of the competitors.

“It was big because we put in a lot of work and a lot of effort into all this setup. All of us put countless hours in, calling people to get sponsorships, selling tickets, setting this area up, putting up banners just to have it canceled,” said Miles Johnson, of the CSI rodeo team. “It was a big upset for everybody, even the community was upset by it.”

CSI rodeo coach Steve Birnie said they had to cancel on a Thursday afternoon last year, and they were planning to start Friday evening.

“So we were completely prepared and ready to go and had to cancel,” Birnie said.

This year the rode was not canceled, but it did have some alterations to it that the competitors had to adjust, such as wearing a face mask at all times inside the arena except when competing.

“I can’t breathe through the stupid thing. It’s hard to understand people, and like you said it’s a little harder to recognize people,” said Russel Kay, CSI rodeo team.

The event was also virtual this year, with only immediate family members of CSI students allowed to attend, but the number of spectators allowed in the arena was limited to around 100.

“I feel bad for some of the family members in the community that can’t come out and support us like they normally do,” said Birnie. “But you know I tell the kids all the time we have to do what we have to so we can do what we wanna do.”

He said they left it up to the students to decide who they wanted to bring and how many. Birnie said some CSI rode competitors didn’t have any family at the event, while others had one or two, or even more.

However, some of the competitors from other schools KMVT talked to said it was strange competing without family and friends in the stands

“it’s pretty difficult. My grandfather usually comes to these things, and he really brings out the competitive spirit in me, so it’s weird to be out here without him,” said Stacy Breyer of the Colorado Mesa rodeo team.

Her friend and teammate Kyleen Murphy said it was kind of hard for her too because she missed having the support of her mom and dad in the stands.

“At least we have each other,” said Murphy and Breyer with a smile and laugh.

Others said it was tough to get motivated. The two-day event usually brings a couple of thousand people, and Johnson, who is a bull rider, said he needs all the extra motivation he can get, as he has been in a few wrecks riding bulls.

“I have broken four ribs, broke my leg, broke my leg a couple of times, blew my shoulder out a couple of times., " Johnson said.

He said this year he has had to rely on his teammates to stay motivated and focused, and he has also had help from family and friends who were watching online.

“Yeah, I got a lot more phone calls, texts, and people asking me how I did or congratulations and stuff like that,” said Johnson.

But at the end of the day, most of the competitors KMVT talked to said they were just happy to be back in the saddle again at the CSI rodeo, and they were grateful for all the work people put in to make it happen.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else. I grew up on a ranch, and all I really have ever done is cowboyed and rode horses,” Kay said.

