Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Twin Falls County public defender is being held on a $1 million bond facing an allegation of lewd conduct with a minor.

Chad L. Warren, 37, appeared on the charge Monday afternoon via video arraigned in Ada County before Judge Thomas Watkins.

Warren faces a felony lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 charge from an event that allegedly occurred between March 13, 2019 and Jan. 12, 2020. During the arraignment, the state initially requested his bond be set at $5 million and requested a no-contact order be put in place. The state indicated Warren is an attorney and worked at the Twin Falls County Public Defender’s office.

When asked about his monthly income, Warren told the judge he had since lost employment and was requesting a public defender.

According to online records, Warren was arrest by Boise Police Department and booked into the Ada County Jail Saturday afternoon.

Warren’s preliminary hearing is slated for March 25 with Judge Ransom Bailey.

