Gem State gas prices jump 17 cents in a week

The current U.S. average is $2.86, which is 35 cents more than a month ago
Gas prices continue to climb across the country.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Gem State drivers are paying an average of $2.89 per gallon, which is 45 cents more than a month ago and 35 cents more than a year ago, when demand plummeted in the early stages of the pandemic.

The current U.S. average is $2.86, which is 35 cents more than a month ago and 59 cents more than a year ago. This week, 20 states experienced double-digit price jumps.

“We hope life will start getting back to normal sometime this spring or summer, and rising temperatures are certainly enough to put a smile on anyone’s face, but the feeling fades when we stop to fill up,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “We believe that the state average price for regular could top $3 per gallon in the next couple of weeks.”

With Spring Break fast approaching, many Americans will start taking road trips to areas that are in the various phases of re-opening, which could push the demand for fuel even higher.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices showed signs of stability, hovering between $64 and $66 per barrel throughout the week. If the price of crude holds steady and refinery production ramps up, gas price increases in April could be less severe than they’ve been in March.

