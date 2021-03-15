‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

(Gray News) - People can now check on the IRS website to see when they are expected to receive economic relief payments from the COVID-19 bill signed into law last week.

The “Get My Payment” tool went active over the weekend, and the first of the stimulus checks have started to be disbursed via direct deposit to Americans. The IRS webpage also has links to frequently asked questions and information on the first and second relief payments that were approved in 2020.

The American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed Thursday included $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making $75,000 or less and $2,800 to couple filing jointly who make $150,000 or less. Heads of household making up to $112,500 qualify for the full amount.

People must have a Social Security number to be eligible.

Those making less than $80,000 single/$120,000 head of household/$160,000 couples are eligible for smaller payments, with others making above those amounts not qualifying.

Payments were increased for parents and guardians in the most recent relief, to up to $1,400 per qualifying dependent, based on the income of the taxpayer claiming them.

Also, dependents older than 17 who were left out of the first rounds of payments are now eligible, including college students and elderly and disabled adults. Those payments will go to the taxpayer claiming them.

A family of four qualifying for the full amount will receive $5,600.

The payments will be based on income reported in 2020 tax returns for those who have filed and 2019 for those who have not yet submitted them.

People who do not have direct deposit information on record with the IRS can receive their money by paper check or debit card.

