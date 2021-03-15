Advertisement

At least 2 injured, I-84 crash puts truck on edge of bridge

Eastbound traffic was later diverted as first responders work to remove the truck and clear the scene
By Candice Hare and Vanessa Grieve
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUTTLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At least two people were flown to hospitals after a collision left one truck hanging over the edge of a bridge along Interstate 84.

Eastbound Interstate 84 is closed Monday afternoon due to a crash near Tuttle. Gooding County Sheriff’s Office said a crash occurred near the Malad Gorge walking bridge, about 10 miles west of Wendell.

KMVT staff at the scene could see a flipped RV and a pickup truck hanging off the north side of the bridge across the Malad Gorge. Witnesses told KMVT two people were extracted from the truck. The occupants were flown by air ambulance to area hospitals. Idaho State Police said the rescued occupants appear to have nonlife-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic backed up for at least an hour. Idaho State Police said in a tweet traffic is being diverted at Exit 137. Westbound lanes were not obstructed.

Jerome city brought a crane to help secure the pickup truck and Magic Valley Paramedics have been on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

