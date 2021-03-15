At least 2 injured, I-84 crash puts truck on edge of bridge

TUTTLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At least two people were flown to hospitals after a collision left one truck hanging over the edge of a bridge along Interstate 84.

Eastbound Interstate 84 is closed Monday afternoon due to a crash near Tuttle. Gooding County Sheriff’s Office said a crash occurred near the Malad Gorge walking bridge, about 10 miles west of Wendell.

KMVT staff at the scene could see a flipped RV and a pickup truck hanging off the north side of the bridge across the Malad Gorge. Witnesses told KMVT two people were extracted from the truck. The occupants were flown by air ambulance to area hospitals. Idaho State Police said the rescued occupants appear to have nonlife-threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic backed up for at least an hour. Idaho State Police said in a tweet traffic is being diverted at Exit 137. Westbound lanes were not obstructed.

Eastbound I-84 will remain closed for some time as the effort continues to clear the scene and ensure the highway is again safe. ISP thanks all the fast responding, quick thinking local rescue agencies who responded to the call for help.

Updates released as info comes available. https://t.co/PWe8jzZXm3 — Idaho State Police (@ISPSouthIdaho) March 15, 2021

Jerome city brought a crane to help secure the pickup truck and Magic Valley Paramedics have been on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

