Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Magic Valley

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now available in the Magic Valley.

Putting you first, KMVT wanted to break down the difference between the vaccines.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine use what health officials call mRNA technology. These vaccines use a piece of messenger RNA that eventually uses proteins within a person’s cells to make a small piece of the virus. The body recognizes the virus as foreign and begins making anti-bodies.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses DNA-based technology which begins with an inactivated piece of DNA from the virus, once within the cytoplasm of cells, the DNA turns the virus into messenger RNA and the immune process takes place.

Health officials say the vaccine has also been proven to be effective at stopping the spread of the disease.

In the Johnson & Johnson study, it was shown to prevent the spread of the virus, so if a person had the vaccine they were less likely to spread the virus, which had not really been studied with the studies around the mRNA vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine won’t prevent a person from getting the coronavirus. However, studies show that if they are exposed to the coronavirus, those vaccinated will have a less severe reaction. No one has died after receiving the vaccine.

