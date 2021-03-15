Local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the latest spring sports scores, as provided by area coaches.

BASEBALL:

Vallivue 8, Minico 6 (Friday): Dax Sayer went four innings with four strikeouts. Dawson Osterhout had two RBI’s in the loss.

Burley 16, Century 6: Leading 11-6 entering the seventh, the Bobcats tacked on five runs to put the game out of reach. Century committed six errors in the loss. The Bobcats’ Landon Noble and Josh Phipps both tallied three hits in the win. Phipps added three RBI’s.

Century 10, Burley 9: Slayder Watterson went 3.2 innings, striking out eight for Burley. The Bobcats committed six errors in the loss. Payton Beck had three hits. Bronson Brookings added two hits and three RBI’s.

Skyview 9, Minico 1: The Spartans committed six errors in the loss. Traver Miller went 4.2 innings, striking out four. Tazyn Twiss had two hits.

Filer 12, Homedale 11: The Wildcats rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to shock the Trojans. Logan Lockwood had three hits and just as many RBI’s for Filer. Sigmund Goode pitched five innings, striking out six.

Homedale 10, Filer 8: The Trojans’ Dakota Gammell had eight strikeouts in four innings. The Wildcats’ Logan Lockwood pitched 3.2 innings, striking out four. Jett VanBiezen produced three RBI’s in the loss.

SOFTBALL:

Homedale 12, Filer 1: The Trojans pounded 14 hits in the five-inning affair. Dani Sitts went the distance, striking out eight for Homedale. McCarty Stoddard pitched a complete game for the the Wildcats, striking out three.

Filer 11, Homedale 1: The Wildcats scored eight runs in the first two innings and never looked back in the five-inning game. Gracie Brooks led the hitting attack with three hits, while Nikaela Higley added four RBI’s. Sami Taylor pitched a complete game, striking out five.

