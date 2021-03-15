Advertisement

Local sports roundup

(WEAU)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:40 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here are the latest spring sports scores, as provided by area coaches.

BASEBALL:

Vallivue 8, Minico 6 (Friday): Dax Sayer went four innings with four strikeouts. Dawson Osterhout had two RBI’s in the loss.

Burley 16, Century 6: Leading 11-6 entering the seventh, the Bobcats tacked on five runs to put the game out of reach. Century committed six errors in the loss. The Bobcats’ Landon Noble and Josh Phipps both tallied three hits in the win. Phipps added three RBI’s.

Century 10, Burley 9: Slayder Watterson went 3.2 innings, striking out eight for Burley. The Bobcats committed six errors in the loss. Payton Beck had three hits. Bronson Brookings added two hits and three RBI’s.

Skyview 9, Minico 1: The Spartans committed six errors in the loss. Traver Miller went 4.2 innings, striking out four. Tazyn Twiss had two hits.

Filer 12, Homedale 11: The Wildcats rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to shock the Trojans. Logan Lockwood had three hits and just as many RBI’s for Filer. Sigmund Goode pitched five innings, striking out six.

Homedale 10, Filer 8: The Trojans’ Dakota Gammell had eight strikeouts in four innings. The Wildcats’ Logan Lockwood pitched 3.2 innings, striking out four. Jett VanBiezen produced three RBI’s in the loss.

SOFTBALL:

Homedale 12, Filer 1: The Trojans pounded 14 hits in the five-inning affair. Dani Sitts went the distance, striking out eight for Homedale. McCarty Stoddard pitched a complete game for the the Wildcats, striking out three.

Filer 11, Homedale 1: The Wildcats scored eight runs in the first two innings and never looked back in the five-inning game. Gracie Brooks led the hitting attack with three hits, while Nikaela Higley added four RBI’s. Sami Taylor pitched a complete game, striking out five.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools
Guns in schools bill passes Idaho House
A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night. The cause of the fire hasn't yet...
House fire displaces four Jerome families
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder

Latest News

The Red Devils hosted the Lions in the 1A DI district tournament.
Snake River Conference names top basketball players of 2020-21 season
11 MAR 2021: The 2021 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championship held at the...
Boise State selected to play in NIT
Idaho State poses with their Big Sky championship trophy and tickets punched.
ISU punches ticket to NCAA tournament
Idaho State cruised through the Big Sky Championship against in-state rival, Idaho.
ISU wins Big Sky Championship in dominant fashion