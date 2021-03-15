Advertisement

Local Teaching Certificate bill supporter believes it could help rural communities

Representative Ryan Kerby sees bill as a solution to rural community teaching shortages
Triple A Idaho says the most vulnerable group of pedestrians is school aged kids.
(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If passed, Idaho House Bill 221 would allow school districts and public charter schools to create local teaching certificates. These certificates allow for more potential teachers due to the lesser qualifications required.

Prospective teachers would only need to be at least 18 years of age, hold a bachelor’s degree and pass a background check.

The Idaho Education Association are largely against this bill, calling it “disrespectful” to their profession.

Representative Ryan Kerby (ID-09) is one of the bills’ supporters, and an educator himself of over 20 years, Kerby believes one positive of this bill passing could be having more educators with real-world experience in the classroom.

“I always felt that teachers who had been out a little bit and done some things in the real world were pretty good,” said Kerby. “They had a different view of things and a bigger picture-type view of the world.”

He added the bill could particularly help rural schools who struggle more to attract teachers than their city counterparts.

When asked if teaching wages being raised across the board would solve this issue, he said “no” because the wage disparity gap between city and rural schools will still exist and it is that which is the real problem.

