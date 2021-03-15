Advertisement

Opposing marijuana measures might be competing on November 2022 ballot.

A group of activists are circulating a petition around the Gem State to legalize medicinal marijuana, in the face of strong opposition.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of activists are circulating a petition around the Gem State to legalize medicinal marijuana, in the face of strong opposition.

Kind Idaho is collecting signatures in 20 locations across the state, including two in Twin Falls, to put a measure on the November 2022 ballot to legalize medical marijuana.

The group told KMVT they will need about 65,000 signatures, and if the measure makes it to the ballot, it might be competing against an initiative (HJR 004) to prohibit the legalization of controlled substances, unless approved by two-thirds of the Idaho legislature

“If the constitutional amendment makes it to the ballot, I feel it will die a very ignoble death,” said Joe Evans, of Kind Idaho. “While the medical marijuana, because of our compassionate approach, will definitely see significant success.”

Kind Idaho will be collecting signatures at their locations until April of 2022. So far they have more than 2,000 signatures.

