Snake River Conference names top basketball players of 2020-21 season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Conference released the names of best talent in girls and boys basketball.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newcomer Todd Jensen is the Coach of the Year for helping Murtaugh win the regular season title and leading the Red Devils to the 1A DI girls basketball tournament.

Kynlee Thornton of Lighthouse Christian School is the Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM:

Kaybree Christensen, Raft River, Senior

Addie Stoker, Murtaugh, Junior

Karlee Christensen, Raft River, Senior

Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse Christian, Sophomore

Amanda Elorrieta, Murtaugh, Senior

SECOND TEAM:

Karlie Chapman, Shoshone, Sophomore

Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian, Senior

Braylee Heaton, Raft River, Senior

Lyzan Gillette, Oakley, Senior

Allison Nebeker, Murtaugh, Senior

HONORABLE MENTION:

Aleia Blakeslee, Lighthouse Christian, Junior

Kylan Jones, Oakley, Sophomore

Addison Stanger, Murtaugh, Freshman

LeaBeth Hance, Glenns Ferry, Senior

Caroline Schumann, Raft River, Sophomore

Falon Bedke, Oakley, Sophomore

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oakley’s Jeff Bedke won Coach of the Year honor for boys basketball. His Hornets were back-to-back district champions and won the consolation bracket again at the 1A DI state tournament.

Bedke’s son Corbin, is the Player of the Year. Corbin averaged 15.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during the season and 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and two steals per game at state.

FIRST TEAM:

Ryan Spaeth, Raft River, Senior

Payton Beck, Oakley, Junior

Ty Crane, Glenns Ferry, Senior

Gabriel Myers, Shoshone, Senior

Ty Stanger, Murtaugh, Senior

SECOND TEAM:

Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian, Junior

Bodee Spencer, Raft River, Senior

Jack DeJong, Lighthouse Christian, Freshman

Robert Wybenga, Oakley, Senior

Tristan Schroeder, Shoshone, Senior

HONORABLE MENTION:

Nick Hernandez, Glenns Ferry, Junior

Austin Cranney, Oakley, Senior

Chris Grunig, Murtaugh, Senior

Kagen Knudsen, Raft River, Senior

Hunter Anderson, Murtaugh, Senior

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.