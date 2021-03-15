Snake River Conference names top basketball players of 2020-21 season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Conference released the names of best talent in girls and boys basketball.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Newcomer Todd Jensen is the Coach of the Year for helping Murtaugh win the regular season title and leading the Red Devils to the 1A DI girls basketball tournament.
Kynlee Thornton of Lighthouse Christian School is the Player of the Year.
FIRST TEAM:
Kaybree Christensen, Raft River, Senior
Addie Stoker, Murtaugh, Junior
Karlee Christensen, Raft River, Senior
Jordan Wolverton, Lighthouse Christian, Sophomore
Amanda Elorrieta, Murtaugh, Senior
SECOND TEAM:
Karlie Chapman, Shoshone, Sophomore
Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian, Senior
Braylee Heaton, Raft River, Senior
Lyzan Gillette, Oakley, Senior
Allison Nebeker, Murtaugh, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION:
Aleia Blakeslee, Lighthouse Christian, Junior
Kylan Jones, Oakley, Sophomore
Addison Stanger, Murtaugh, Freshman
LeaBeth Hance, Glenns Ferry, Senior
Caroline Schumann, Raft River, Sophomore
Falon Bedke, Oakley, Sophomore
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakley’s Jeff Bedke won Coach of the Year honor for boys basketball. His Hornets were back-to-back district champions and won the consolation bracket again at the 1A DI state tournament.
Bedke’s son Corbin, is the Player of the Year. Corbin averaged 15.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during the season and 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and two steals per game at state.
FIRST TEAM:
Ryan Spaeth, Raft River, Senior
Payton Beck, Oakley, Junior
Ty Crane, Glenns Ferry, Senior
Gabriel Myers, Shoshone, Senior
Ty Stanger, Murtaugh, Senior
SECOND TEAM:
Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian, Junior
Bodee Spencer, Raft River, Senior
Jack DeJong, Lighthouse Christian, Freshman
Robert Wybenga, Oakley, Senior
Tristan Schroeder, Shoshone, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION:
Nick Hernandez, Glenns Ferry, Junior
Austin Cranney, Oakley, Senior
Chris Grunig, Murtaugh, Senior
Kagen Knudsen, Raft River, Senior
Hunter Anderson, Murtaugh, Senior
