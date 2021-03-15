Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, March 15, 2021

We are going to have increasing clouds today and partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight as a cold front approaches and passes through our area. We are also going to have a chance to see a few valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers this afternoon/evening and tonight as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be mild today as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around today and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening in the Wood River Valley, and decreasing clouds and mostly dry conditions in the Magic Valley. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be cooler than the temperatures today are going to be as highs are only going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to continue to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front starts to work its way through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Saturday as this cold front leaves our area. Sunday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as we are going to be in between storm systems.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Friday and this weekend as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low 60s in the Magic Valley, and highs this weekend are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, MARCH 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to East 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SE 5-20 mph. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Winds: NE to ENE 5-15 mph. High: 49

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the valleys after midnight. Breezy before midnight, then a little breezy after midnight. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to WSW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, generally before midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 27

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, MARCH 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy during the afternoon and evening in locations north of I-84, and a little breezy during the afternoon and evening in locations south of I-84. Cooler. Winds: North of I-84: West to WNW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: WNW to NNW 5-20 mph. High: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. Winds: West 5-15 mph. High: 45

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally before midnight. Winds: North of I-84: WNW to SW 5-15 mph; South of I-84: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before midnight. Chilly. Winds: North to NE 5-10 mph. Low: 25

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 57 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 47 Low: 27

THURSDAY, MARCH 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 65 Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little warmer. High: 51 Low: 32

FRIDAY, MARCH 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler and a little breezy. High: 61 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 47 Low: 28

SATURDAY, MARCH 20 (FIRST DAY OF SPRING):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the valleys during the morning. Breezy and cooler. High: 53 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. High: 45 Low: 23

SUNDAY, MARCH 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 45

