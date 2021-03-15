Advertisement

Unruly crowds, crime plague Miami’s South Beach during spring break

By WPLG staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) - Spring breakers hit South Beach this weekend despite warnings from health officials about the threat of COVID-19.

Police officers on scene have a message for those out partying: Vacation responsibly or you will be arrested.

Since last Monday, Miami Beach Police said they have made 119 arrests, seized 13 guns and issued nearly 900 citations.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies spread across South Beach on Saturday after a wild Friday night.

From one street to the next, large crowds were getting out of control and quickly forcing officers to use force and, in some cases, pepper balls to break up an aggressive gathering.

Two officers were injured in the mayhem.

“Our officers had to go into a crowd attempt to arrest an individual. The crowd ended up turning on those officers who where there,” said spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez of Miami Beach Police.

James Harrison, 19, was arrested after police told him to leave when, they said, he pushed an officer.

In a nearby alley, 55-year-old Kenneth Adams was also hauled off to jail after witnesses said he beat a 73-year-old homeless man with a chair.

Friday night ended with five guns, drugs and money taken off the street.

The crime is not deterring spring breakers, but for those thinking South Beach is without rules or restrictions, “Vacation responsibly or you will be arrested,” Rodriguez said.

Saturday, police was out in full force. Authorities hope that their presence allows visitors to have their fun, stop crime and, of course, stop the spread of COVID-19.

“That increased visibility is a key component of our safety plan to deter any criminal activity, to deter any violence, for that matter,” Rodriguez said.

