Weekend earthquake shakes town north of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some light shaking was felt over the weekend with a small earthquake reported north of Boise.

The magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred late Sunday morning near the town of Smiths Ferry 60 miles north of Boise.

Only light shaking was felt as the quake did not cause any damage or injuries.

The Idaho state geologist said that small quakes such as this help remind people Idaho is seismically active and to be prepared for larger events.

“It’s good that this earthquake keeps us alert on the very presence of this natural hazard,” said state geologist Claudio Berti, “and we should be able to deal with them be prepared for them and also look at them with the awareness that we can have one of those earthquakes.”

Idaho is the seventh most active state when it comes to earthquakes.

