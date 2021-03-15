Advertisement

Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic

‘I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort’
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert over the weekend when famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought out his instrument after getting his second coronavirus shot.

A masked-up Ma took a seat along the wall of the observation area Saturday at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and played for about 15 minutes to applause from the other attendees.

The renowned musician, who lives part-time in the area, said he “wanted to give something back,” The Berkshire Eagle quoted Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative as saying.

The quick concert came exactly one year after Ma started posting recordings of himself using the hashtag #SongsOfComfort on social media in an effort to ease anxiety throughout the early days of the pandemic.

“I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort,” the cellist wrote on Twitter on March 13, 2020.

Since then, Ma has also played surprise pop-up concerts and live-streamed virtual concerts for essential workers and first-responders.

Massachusetts state Rep. William Pignatelli responded to a video posted on social media of the surprise show and praised Ma for bringing people “hope and optimism through his beautiful music.”

