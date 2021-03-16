2 Utah residents arrested in Twin Falls, face stolen car and drug possession charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls police arrested two Utah residents Monday morning in front of a pawn shop near a busy Twin Falls intersection for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.

Multiple Twin Falls police patrol cars were parked outside of Pawn 1 on the corner of Blue Lakes Blvd and Addison Avenue and police appeared to search a silver car.

KMVT received multiple reports and inquiries about the situation.

Police arrested Morgan Richins, 29, of Salt Lake City on possession of stolen vehicle and methamphetamine charges and Andrew Demill, 36, of Murray, Utah, for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The two are set to be arraigned on charges Tuesday afternoon.

