All Idahoans aged 16 and up will be eligible for vaccine by end of April, Department of Health and Welfare says

“We are very excited about this opportunity and this schedule”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — President Biden said last week every adult should be eligible for the vaccine by May 1st. On Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said vaccines will be eligible Idahoans 16+ even sooner.

The Department said the general public, aged 16-44, will be eligible for the vaccine April 26.

“We are very excited about this opportunity and this schedule,” said Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch.

People aged 16-44 with medical conditions will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 12.

As a reminder, those aged 55-64 with a medical condition are now eligible for the vaccine.

All those 55-64 will be eligible next Monday, March 22.

The state expects to receive 2,500 doses this week of the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, but that is expected to increase as time goes on.

“For the coming weeks, the amounts that will be receiving is still uncertain at this time,” said Shaw-Tulloch. “We know that there is likely some more vaccine becoming available but we don’t know exactly that amount, currently.”

The Department said 60% of people over the age of 65 have had at least one shot.

