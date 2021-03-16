Burley baseball player to reunite with brother in college

Burley, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Slayder Watterson signed with Eastern Oregon University Monday afternoon in front of family, friends and teammates.

The senior has been a major force for Burley Baseball, especially helping them win two state Legion baseball championships in the summers.

Slayder will join his brother Easton, who is considered a sophomore on the team.

“The coaching and the aspect of winning,” Slayder exclaimed. “They are really big winners there in other sports, baseball is really new there because this is the first time they’ve had it since 2004 I think. So they are just big winners there, the wrestling is really good and the football is really good.”

“If you see from the pictures and trophies, we’ve had a couple of state championships throughout the summers, just really glad for him, he’s earned it,” head coach Devin Kunz said.

Watterson told KMVT that Burley’s varsity roster is very small this year, with only 10 participating members, so don’t be surprised to see the JV kids get pulled up when needed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.