Coronavirus liability shield heads to Idaho governor’s desk

The state Senate voted 32-2 on Tuesday to approve the measure that extends a law passed last...
The state Senate voted 32-2 on Tuesday to approve the measure that extends a law passed last summer during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to shield Idaho businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19 is headed to the governor’s desk.

The state Senate voted 32-2 on Tuesday to approve the measure that extends a law passed last summer during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little due to the pandemic.

Little signed that legislation last year that has an end date of July 1, 2021. The legislation now headed to his desk is the same as that legislation but extends the end date to July 1, 2022.

The legislation drew protests at the Statehouse last summer amid concerns it protected bad actors in the government.

