COVID delays annual Twin Falls New Year’s celebration to first day of spring

“It does seem like now is the right time and it’s about to be the first day of spring”
COVID-19 restrictions caused the New Year's Eve event to moved to March 20.
By Max Mueller
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some may think it is odd, some may shake their heads, but the silo ball drop in Twin Falls has become a tradition to help bring in the New Year.

“Some people, they would come to celebrate the holidays with friends or relatives in Twin Falls, but they’d stick around for the ball drop,” said ball drop organizer David Woodhead.

Woodhead has been organizing the ball drop since 2002 and in December decided that because of COVID-19 restrictions to delay the celebration to a later day.

“It feels like maybe we made the right call there,” Woodhead said. “We didn’t want to be a super spreader back in December. There was a ban against large gatherings and so that’s been lifted.”

He set his sights for the first day of spring, and since it was already a modified celebration, saw no reason why he couldn’t ring in the new year a few hours earlier.

“We decided once you change the date, we felt we could change the time too. We can do anything!” Woodhead said.

New Year’s 2021 in Twin Falls will be celebrated at 9 p.m. on March 20. It may be an odd time for a New Year’s party, but after a year in which so little was normal this seems like a good first step at getting back to the way things were.

“It does seem like now is the right time and it’s about to be the first day of spring. It’s a new day!” Woodhead said.

It may be a bit of a strange tradition, but at least the internet says that it still better than the Insane Clown Posse’s News Year’s celebration.

Hey, we beat Insane Clown Possie! http://heavy.com/comedy/2012/12/bad-new-years-parties-5-that-will-ruin-your-evening-and-possibly-entire-year/

Posted by Silo Ball Drop on Wednesday, December 17, 2014

