Fatal shooting reported on Boise State University campus
Two suspects in custody, according to police
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:17 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise Police responded to a report of shots fired Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chrisway Dr.
The victim was located and taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
Upon searching the area, police took two suspects into custody.
Chrisway between University and Boise has been closed to traffic as the investigation continues.
We will have more information as the investigation continues.
