Fire burns two-story Hailey building under renovation

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An early Tuesday morning fire has burned a more than $1 million building in downtown Hailey.

Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge told KMVT on the phone fire crews were called at about 5 a.m. to the corner of Croy and River streets in downtown Hailey.

When crews arrived, the empty two-story commercial building was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire chief said the building was under renovation and had been stripped to the bare wood.

Late Tuesday morning, crews were mopping up the scene. River Street is closed.

HFD, WRFR, BFD, SVFD, KFD and NBC Fire were all dispatched to a commercial structure fire on South River St. in Hailey... Posted by Wood River Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Because of the value of the building, the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will be investigating.

Multiple agencies responded to the blaze including Wood River Fire and Rescue, the Bellevue, Sun Valley and Ketchum fire departments and

KMVT will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.