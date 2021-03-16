Advertisement

Officials: A dam in Oregon could fail in a large earthquake

The Waterbury dam in Waterbury, Vt., seen Wednesday, June 7, 2000, has serious structural...
The Waterbury dam in Waterbury, Vt., seen Wednesday, June 7, 2000, has serious structural problems that need to corrected, but state engineers believe those repairs can wait two years without posing a significant threat to the public. Yet the top state official who monitors dam safety said he could not guarantee the dam that creates an 800-acre body of water would not fail catastrophically, giving people downstream only a few hours to get out of the way. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)(TOBY TALBOT | Associated Press)
By ANDREW SELSKY
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that a large earthquake — which is expected to occur again in the Pacific Northwest sooner or later — could cause the spillway gates of a dam in Oregon to buckle, resulting “in a potentially catastrophic flood.”

The Corps says it will try to minimize the danger by reducing the maximum height of the lake by five feet. The move comes as Oregon and the wider Pacific Northwest are coming to grips with “the big one” that experts say is coming.

Last week, an earthquake early warning system was launched in Oregon.

