Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge

By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a set of camp trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho on Monday.

Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower said troopers responded to the accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a truck dangling roughly 100 feet above the Malad Gorge.

Hightower says the victims were safely rescued and taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

More information: Two injured following 1-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge.

