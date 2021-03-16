Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

We are going to have decreasing clouds today with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as we continue to have some lingering moisture around our area from yesterday’s cold front. The temperatures today are also going to be cooler than the temperatures yesterday were as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mainly clear skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low 60s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system starts to work its way through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Saturday as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as we are going to be in between storm systems. Monday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as the next storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (TUESDAY, MARCH 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: North of I-84: West to WNW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: WNW to NNW 5-20 mph. High: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Winds: NNW to West 5-15 mph. High: 47

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Winds: North of I-84: West to East 5-10 mph; South of I-84: NNW to SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Chilly. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 25

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 (ST. PATRICK’S DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: North of I-84: ESE 5-15 mph; South of I-84: SE 5-15 mph. High: 61

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Winds: NE to East 5-10 mph. High: 49

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Becoming breezy in locations north of I-84. A little breezy in locations south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: ESE to ENE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 29

THURSDAY, MARCH 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 67 Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little warmer. High: 53 Low: 32

FRIDAY, MARCH 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 59 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers around. Cooler. High: 47 Low: 28

SATURDAY, MARCH 20 (FIRST DAY OF SPRING):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the valleys during the morning. Breezy and cooler. High: 52 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 44 Low: 23

SUNDAY, MARCH 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 54 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 45 Low: 22

MONDAY, MARCH 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. High: 45

