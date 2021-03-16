Advertisement

St. Luke’s explains new COVID-19 phenomenon called post COVID-19 syndrome

“It is definitely a phenomenon that we are seeing that we haven’t seen”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As doctors continue to learn more about COVID-19 they are learning of a new phenomenon they are calling post-COVID syndrome.

Post-COVID syndrome also called “long haulers”, is when some patients experience symptoms of COVID months after they initially contracted COVID and tests no longer detect the virus. New studies by PubMed.gov and National Center for Biotechnology Information showed 50 to 80 percent of patients continue to have symptoms three months after the onset of COVID-19.

Common symptoms are fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, headache, and difficulty concentrating, or what they refer to as “brain fog”.

We spoke with Dr. Laura McGeorge with St. Luke’s, and she told us this is something they have not seen with other viruses.

“It is definitely a phenomenon that we are seeing that we haven’t seen with other coronaviruses like the common cold or influenza,” McGeorge said.

There is no current way to predict who can become a long hauler with people of all ages showing symptoms.

