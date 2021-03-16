Advertisement

Yellowstone reports first grizzly bear sighting of 2021

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a moose cools off in the Chain Lakes area along the...
Officials say the sighting is the first of the year, though tracks have been spotted several times over the past two weeks.(Carey J. Williams | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials have announced the first grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park this year after a pilot spotted the bear from above on Saturday.

Park officials said in a statement on Tuesday that the pilot, who was assisting with wildlife studies at the time, said the bear was interacting with wolves at a carcass around the northern end of the park.

Officials say the sighting is the first of the year, though tracks have been spotted several times over the past two weeks.

Last year, biologists reported the first sighting on March 7 near Grand Prismatic Spring.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools
Guns in schools bill passes Idaho House

Latest News

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
The Waterbury dam in Waterbury, Vt., seen Wednesday, June 7, 2000, has serious structural...
Officials: A dam in Oregon could fail in a large earthquake
The state Senate voted 32-2 on Tuesday to approve the measure that extends a law passed last...
Coronavirus liability shield heads to Idaho governor’s desk
COVID-19 is showing a new phenomenon known as post-COVID syndrome
St. Luke’s explains new COVID-19 phenomenon called post COVID-19 syndrome