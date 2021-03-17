Advertisement

Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should Cuomo resign, Biden said “yes,” adding, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s underway now.”

Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staffers.

He also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.

The three-term governor has rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats, including New York’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and has asked New Yorkers to await the results of an investigation headed by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools
Guns in schools bill passes Idaho House

Latest News

Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday,...
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
All Idahoans aged 16 and up will be eligible for vaccine by end of April, Department of Health...
State: Idahoans age 16 and up eligible for COVID vaccine by end of April
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities