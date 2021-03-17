Advertisement

Boise State pauses football-related activities

A glimpse of Albertsons Stadium on the campus of Boise State University from the sky.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State is pausing all spring football activities out of an “abundance of caution”.

Athletic director Jeramiah Dickey made the announcement Tuesday, after there was an upward trend in COVID-19 cases and absences due to contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is and always will be our primary concern,” Dickey said. “At this point in time, we felt it was in the best interest of the program to pause all activities.”

BSU conducted weekly PCR testing for 50% of the team before spring football began.

And since then is testing 100% of student-athletes, coaches and staff within the inner bubble on a weekly basis.

BSU started practicing this past Friday.

Their spring game is slated for April 10.

