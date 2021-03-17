Burley Girls Basketball takes home top honors

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley’s Amari Whiting is the Great Basin Girls Basketball Conference Player of the Year, while her mother, Amber, is the Coach of the Year.

The sophomore standout averaged 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game.

The Whitings helped the Bobcats take home third place at the 4A girls basketball state championships.

At state, Amari broke three state records; most points in a game with 37, 82 total points for the tournament and a 27.3 points per game average.

Amari was the Region 7 high school basketball player of the week for Feb. 15-21, after averaging 27.3 points, six rebounds and three steals. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) made the announcement, as presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods.

First Team

Sadie Drake, Mountain Home (Jr.)

Carlie Latta, Minico (Fr.)

Madilynn Keener, Mountain Home (Soph.)

Brinley Iverson, Twin Falls (Sr.)

Emily Harper Mountain Home (Jr.)

Second Team

Kelsie Pope, Burley (Sr.)

Hannah Schvaneveldt, Jerome (Sr.)

Dorcas Lupumba, Canyon Ridge (Sr.)

Alexis White, Jerome (Sr.)

Logan Roberts, Canyon Ridge (Jr.)

Addy Wells, Jerome (Sr.)

Third Team

Triniti Peralez, Minico (Sr.)

Chowder Bailey, Twin Falls (Jr.)

Jordan Roberts, Canyon Ridge (Jr.)

Reagan Rex, Twin Falls (Jr.)

Itzel Guzman, Minico (Sr.)

Keeli Peterson, Twin Falls (Jr.)

Honorable Mention

Lily Teske, Canyon Ridge (Soph.)

Lynzey Searle, Burley (Jr.)

Sayler Peavey, Wood River (Sr.)

Kendalyn Anderson, Minico (Fr.)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.