Advertisement

City of Twin Falls conducts controlled burns

Twin Falls residents might have seen some smoke in the area Tuesday but there was no need for alarm or worry.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls residents might have seen some smoke in the area Tuesday but there was no need for alarm or worry.

The City of Twin Falls conducted controlled burns at sediment settling ponds in the Snake River Canyon and along the Canyon Rim Trail.

The controlled burns are conducted annually by the city to control vegetation overgrowth which can quickly overwhelm wetland and sediment settling ponds.

The process helps reduce the city’s impact on the Sanke River water quality.

“What it can do is kind of interfere with the process of allowing that sediment to settle to the bottom so we can release higher quality water in the Snake River,” said Josh Palmer who is the PIO for the City of Twin Falls.

He said the controlled burns would last through Tuesday, weather permitting, and possibly into early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools
Guns in schools bill passes Idaho House

Latest News

Building burns in Hailey
Hailey Fire
All Idahoans aged 16 and up will be eligible for vaccine by end of April, Department of Health...
State: Idahoans age 16 and up eligible for COVID vaccine by end of April
Dónde puede recibir la vacuna y cómo programar una cita, casos actualizados en Idaho y cuántas...
Información COVID-19 de Idaho: Vacunas y casos actualizados
Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases