City of Twin Falls conducts controlled burns

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls residents might have seen some smoke in the area Tuesday but there was no need for alarm or worry.

The City of Twin Falls conducted controlled burns at sediment settling ponds in the Snake River Canyon and along the Canyon Rim Trail.

The controlled burns are conducted annually by the city to control vegetation overgrowth which can quickly overwhelm wetland and sediment settling ponds.

The process helps reduce the city’s impact on the Sanke River water quality.

“What it can do is kind of interfere with the process of allowing that sediment to settle to the bottom so we can release higher quality water in the Snake River,” said Josh Palmer who is the PIO for the City of Twin Falls.

He said the controlled burns would last through Tuesday, weather permitting, and possibly into early Wednesday.

