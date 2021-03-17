Advertisement

CSI men’s basketball relies on experience to reach top-10 ranking

“It shows you the character of the kids that we have”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last season, the Golden Eagle men’s basketball team lost 13 games by 10 points or less, en route to a 16-15 record. Through 19 games this year, CSI is 17-2 and ranked No. 8 in the nation.

“They were really close, we were right there, and through those experiences, I think it’s given us a leg up on some other teams because we’ve been through some tough times, some tough games,” said CSI head coach Jeff Reinert.

In single-digit games, CSI is 7-2 this year.

“It’s about playing together and not getting down on each other when we’re down, said sophomore forward Maurice Barnett. “We just crawl back and it just helps having sophomores that have already been here and know what’s needed to be done.”

Barnett averaged nearly 14 points a game a year ago. He only re-entered the starting lineup, this year, a couple weeks ago. Coach Reinert says players like Barnett never wavered, and have bought in.

“It shows you the character of the kids that we have,” Reinert said. “It’s never easy when you go from a starter to coming off the bench.”

Deng Dut is a sophomore who has won Scenic West Conference Player of the Week three times this year. He only started two games last season.

“The sophomores, just showing that roles can change, from year to year, you just got to stay committed,” Dut said.

As the regular season comes to a close soon and the pressure of the postseason is near, the team isn’t taking anything for granted and is enjoying their time on the court.

“We come with the right mindset and practice and it just goes from there,” Barnett said.

