Extra patrols will be on the road for St. Patrick’s Day

“Extra troopers that are going to be looking for crashes”
By Max Mueller
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If people are going out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day they won’t want to test their luck by driving drunk.

Idaho State Police has extra enforcement on the roads Wednesday in order to prevent alcohol-related accidents.

The increased enforcement will also go through this weekend. ISP said that when people are going out and know they will be drinking to always have a plan to get back home safely.

Twin Falls will also have extra patrols out looking for impaired drivers.

“We want them to have fun,” said Trooper Travis Roberts. “We hope that they do, but we also expect them to be responsible and so that’s why we have the extra patrols out, extra troopers that are going to be looking for crashes, hit-and-run crashes, the DUIs. So just be responsible if you’re going to go out and have fun.”

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend, more than three out of five crash fatalities involved a drunk driver.

