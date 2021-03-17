Filer School District eases up on COVID protocols

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Filer School District recently eased up on some COVID protocols to help improve the mental and physical health of their students.

Prior to the school district’s March 9 school board meeting, face masks were optional for students, except when asked by a teacher or administrator to put them back on.

“When we made that protocol it was thinking of teachers and their needs,” said Filer School Board member Julie Koyle. “and possibly there would be some of them that would have special circumstances that they would want masks on in their classrooms, and we completely understand.”

However, at the March 9 meeting, some students and parents started expressing some frustration that students didn’t have the freedom to choose for themselves whether or not they wanted to wear a face mask. Koyle said some teachers were still making face coverings mandatory in their classrooms.

“Nobody was lightening up much on the kids having their mask off,” said Koyle. “and there was a parent that came in and testified to the board that kids don’t even know what their teachers look like, and teachers do not even know what their kids look like, and the stability of the kids mental health has been a big issue and talked about a lot at our meetings.”

She said prior to the last school board meeting she was receiving a lot of phone calls, emails, texts from parents that wanted their children to choose for themselves whether or not they wanted to wear a face mask. Koyle said she started doing some research and called all the schools around in her area to see if COVID numbers changed when masks were mandated.

“and across the board, whether they had masks on or not all of our numbers pretty much did the same thing,” said Koyle. “If that is the case whether they are wearing a mask or not i feel like let’s have our kids have the freedom of choosing for themselves.”

At the March 9 meeting, the school board voted unanimously to put the choice back in the hands of the students, and Koyle said the decision was a lot easier to make with vaccines being rolled out and available for teachers.

“I think it made a difference to the teachers. I think it really helped them feel like ‘Hey, I got the vaccine if I choose, and I feel safer.” Koyle said.

She said the school districts are also willing to accommodate and make arrangements for teachers who are concerned about their health, now that masks are fully optional for students.

At the end of the day, she thinks the decision has made kids feel a lot better about coming to school.

“But what I see when I am driving around or in the district is happiness,” Koyle said.

