Land Board OKs new planning strategy for McCall-area lands

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board has approved a new planning strategy for state-owned lands in the McCall area that could have long-lasting ramifications for state-owned lands across the state.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the strategy put forward by the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Land Board is constitutionally required to maximize long-term profit on the land. Much of the land in the McCall is prized for recreation but is being eyed by developers.

One company has proposed a huge land swap that would lead to developing much of that land with new homes.

