Advertisement

Land Board OKs new planning strategy for McCall-area lands

FILE - In this July 7, 2004, file photo, Dennis Rogers, of Corona, Calif., fishes off a dock at...
FILE - In this July 7, 2004, file photo, Dennis Rogers, of Corona, Calif., fishes off a dock at Ponderosa Park in McCall, Idaho, while vacationing. A private investment firm's proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 28,000 acres of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall that is also a popular area for vacation homes is facing opposition from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens. Trident Holdings LLC pitched the plan Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Land Board. (AP Photo/Matt Cilley, File)(MATT CILLEY | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board has approved a new planning strategy for state-owned lands in the McCall area that could have long-lasting ramifications for state-owned lands across the state.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the strategy put forward by the Idaho Department of Lands.

The Land Board is constitutionally required to maximize long-term profit on the land. Much of the land in the McCall is prized for recreation but is being eyed by developers.

One company has proposed a huge land swap that would lead to developing much of that land with new homes.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools
Guns in schools bill passes Idaho House

Latest News

Filer School District eases up on COVID protocols
Filer School District eases up on COVID protocols
Prior to the school district’s March 9 school board meeting, face masks were optional for...
Filer School District eases up on COVID protocols
City of Twin Falls conducted controlled burns on Tuesday
City of Twin Falls conducts controlled burns
Building burns in Hailey
Hailey Fire