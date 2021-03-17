Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

For your St. Patrick’s Day, we are going to have mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. The temperatures today are also going to be warmer than they were yesterday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Friday as a storm system starts to work its way through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers on Saturday as this storm system continues to work its way through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as we are going to be in between storm systems. Monday and Tuesday are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers as the next storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 (ST. PATRICK’S DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. Winds: North of I-84: East 5-15 mph; South of I-84: SE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Winds: East 5-10 mph. High: 48

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. Winds: North of I-84: East to ENE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Chilly. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 29

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, MARCH 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Warmer and a little breezy. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to SE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE to SSW 5-20 mph. High: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A little warmer. Winds: East 5-15 mph. High: 52

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, mainly after 4am. A little breezy in locations south of I-84. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: SE to East 5-15 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after 3am. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 33

FRIDAY, MARCH 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around. Cooler. High: 58 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around. Cooler. High: 46 Low: 27

SATURDAY, MARCH 20 (FIRST DAY OF SPRING):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times during the morning in the valleys. Breezy and cooler. High: 51 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. High: 43 Low: 22

SUNDAY, MARCH 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 53 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 44 Low: 22

MONDAY, MARCH 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy. High: 53 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 44 Low: 24

TUESDAY, MARCH 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times during the morning in the valleys. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 45

