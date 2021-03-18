Allen, Larry M.

Advertisement

By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM MDT
GOODING—Larry M. Allen, 74, a resident of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Larry M. Allen was born on December 22, 1946 in Concordia, Kansas.

He married Mary Lou Caron on September 23, 1984 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He is survived by: his wife - Mary Lou of Gooding; two sons – Terry (Joy) Allen of Gillette, Wyoming and Nick (Carma) Brown of Grand Junction, Colorado; two daughters – Patricia Marples of Grand Junction, Colorado and Rene (Russ) Boswell of Centerville, Utah; one brother – Bob (Eva) Allen of Concordia, Kansas; brother-in-law’s – Ron (Bev) Caron of Concordia, Kansas, Ivan (Janet) Weber of Concordia, Kansas and Richard (Marge) of Tremblay of Topeka, Kansas; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Larry was preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings – Frieda, Laverne, Harold, Margie, Margaret, Marilyn, Sharon, Darrel and Jim.

No local services are scheduled at this time.  Inurnment will take place in Kansas on a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

