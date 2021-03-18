Advertisement

Man arrested outside vice president’s official residence had rifle

A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.
A Texas man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM MDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Police arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Authorities said officers were responding to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin from Texas.

The U.S. Secret Service detained 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio. Authorities said a rifle and ammunition were found in his vehicle.

He’s charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The Secret Service said none of the agency’s protectees were at the residence at the time of the incident.

