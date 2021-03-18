People pack Twin Falls street for St. Patrick’s Day parade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People lined Main Avenue Wednesday afternoon in anticipation for the return of the St. Patrick’s Day parade to go through downtown.

The annual Twin Falls tradition was canceled last year due to COVID concerns.

Cars of all makes and models and first responder vehicles drove down Main Avenue waving to everyone as they drove by.

For some people who have come from out of town, they were happy for the nice weather so they could celebrate.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day to everybody!” said Bruce and Lisa who are visiting Twin Falls. “Enjoying Twin Falls, Idaho! It’s beautiful today, couldn’t be more lovely. It’s absolutely fantastic for St. Patrick’s Day. We’re enjoying it, we might we might move out here it’s so nice!”

After the parade, a section of Main Avenue was then closed to traffic for a street party with vendors and live music.

