Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Not the best of weeks of weather forecasts is ahead for Southern Idaho, but in the long term, it should be a beneficial one!

An incoming cold front is going to bring some showers to Southern Idaho for Friday. As the precipitation starts to initially fall, it will be in the form of rain for most towns and cities. The rain/snow line will start off above 7,00 feet for most areas, but gradually lower as some cooler/colder air starts to mix in. It is possible that areas at or above 8,000 feet could see some pretty significant snow totals for this Friday/Saturday event, but there aren’t many people that do ultimately live within that elevation and above. The rain/snow line could end up dropping as low as the valley floors, but I really do not expect anything more than a coating of snow for those lower elevation locations, and it may not even be that. For the mountain towns and cities, 2-6″ of snow appears to be possible, and naturally, the higher in elevation the city/town is, the more snow it will get. Generally speaking, the mountains to the north will receive more snow than the South Hills/mountains to the south. As a whole, the best chance of precipitation for the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region will be overnight Friday into Saturday, while the Wood River Valley will see on-and-off showers from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

One thing about this disturbance is that there will be some windy/breezy weather conditions around for Saturday. Sustained winds could be in the 10-30 mph range for a number of towns and cities south of Highway 20. Even within the Wood River Valley, sustained winds may end up being in the 10-20 mph range during the afternoon hours. The winds on Saturday may end up being the biggest issue that Southern Idaho will have to contend with for the front-half of the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures are also going to take a bit of a nosedive compared to that of Thursday, but still won’t be terribly cold.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend, as it won’t be nearly as windy/breezy, and drier weather is expected to prevail as well. Temperatures will still be slightly below average, but overall, cooperative weather is expected.

Another cold front is going to roll itself through the region late Monday into Tuesday, in which another solid chance of showers is expected. It doesn’t appear that this given cold front will have quite as much moisture within it compared to the Friday/Saturday one, but there will still be some showers around.

While next week as a whole is still a number of days away, Wednesday looks to be one of, if not the, nicest days. Mostly sunny skies, generally low chances of precipitation and seasonable temperatures are expected. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the weather is expected to do downhill for Thursday, as yet another cold front will be at least attempting to move through Southern Idaho.

Southern Idaho continues to be in at least a minor drought, so any sort of showers we are able to get is a great thing. Don’t forget about the fires that happened last year all around the Western United States!! Hopefully there will be enough rain/snow over the next week to at least put a little bit of a dent in the drought, but only time will tell.

THURSDAY NIGHT (March 18, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: 41. Winds: Southeast to West 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated shower around, especially as the morning unfolds. Low: 34. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

FRIDAY (March 19th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers around. Some snow will mix into the South Hills. Not as warm. High: 61. Winds: Southeast to Northwest 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with rain and snow showers likely. High: 47. Winds: Southeast to Southwest 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and snow showers likely. A coating or less of snow is expected in most towns and cities. Low: 35. Winds: Southwest to West 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with snow and rain showers likely. Low: 29. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY (March 20th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers, especially during the morning hours. It will be windy as well. High: 51. Low: 30.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered showers around, especially during the morning hours. High: 42. Low: 23.

SUNDAY (March 21st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 53. Low: 32.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 43. Low: 23.

MONDAY (March 22nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers around. High: 52. Low: 31.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of afternoon/evening showers around. High: 44. Low: 25.

TUESDAY (March 23rd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers around, generally during the morning. High: 53. Low: 31.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: After some isolated morning showers, mostly sunny skies. High: 45. Low: 24.

WEDNESDAY (March 24th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower. High: 57. Low: 34.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. High: 48. Low: 27.

THURSDAY (March 25th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High: 51.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High: 46.

