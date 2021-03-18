Advertisement

St. Luke’s: Rash around COVID-19 vaccine rare but not a concern

“The average time to onset is about eight days, between four and eleven for the onset of the rash”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the three COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, more symptoms of the vaccine are being discovered.

Some patients are experiencing flu-like symptoms, fatigue or soreness at the injection site. Now, some patients who have received one of the shots have seen a red rash form around the injection site.

For those with soreness around the injection site or who start to see a rash, health officials recommend applying a cool washcloth over the injection site and drink plenty of fluids and rest if they develop a fever. And while the rash is rare it can take a while for it to show up.

“The average time to onset is about eight days, between four and eleven for the onset of the rash,” said Dr. Joshua Kern with St. Luke’s. “And it’s not thought to be anything really severe it’s more just signs of the immune system kicking in. The recommended treatment is icing and antihistamine.”

Kern also said the average rash lasts six days. He also said this has been seen with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines according to the New England Journal of Medicine, but no known cases with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.

