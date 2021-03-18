Advertisement

Two people arrested and over $185K of meth, heroin seized in Elmore County

10.3 grams of heroin and 5.09 pounds of methamphetamine were seized
Two people arrested and over $185K of meth, heroin seized in Elmore County left Trisha...
Two people arrested and over $185K of meth, heroin seized in Elmore County left Trisha Copeland, 40 right James Doud, 59 (Photos Courtesy of Elmore County Jail)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit concluded a nine-month drug trafficking investigation, putting two people in jail.

Two people were arrested and over $180,000 worth of drugs were seized in Elmore County. The investigation concluded with the arrest of Mountain Home residents James Doud, 59, and Trisha Copeland, 40.

Doud has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm. Copeland has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation, 10.3 grams of heroin and 5.09 pounds of methamphetamine were seized. Together the estimated street value is $185,500.

One stolen firearm was also recovered.

***PRESS RELEASE*** Sheriff Mike Hollinshead The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has concluded a 9-month...

Posted by Elmore County Sheriff Idaho on Thursday, March 18, 2021

